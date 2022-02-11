Expect NDC to scrap E-Levy in the unlikely event it’s passed – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has assured the people of Ghana that in the unlikely event that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government implements the e-levy, the next NDC government will scrap it.

According to him, it will be part of the things the NDC intends to do in its first Hundred days in office.



He made this known while speakers protesters on the streets of Accra Thursday February 10, 2022.



The General Mosquito as is widely known said “in any unlikely event that this e-levy is passed, we will abolish it and it will be the first task within the first hundred days of the next NDC government because we don’t see it as taxation, it is daylight robbery.



This is not to say we will not take other taxes but we are saying that this is thievery. It is not taxed based on any production, it is not taxed based on any value addition. It is daylight robbery taking peoples capital from their pockets because they chose not to keep their money in their pocket but keep it in their momo wallet”.

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has faced the strongest opposition in their quest to introduce the e-levy.



The NDC and the Minority in government have insisted that they cannot support the levy because it will visit untold hardship on the lives of the masses who are currently struggling to make ends meet.



The government on its part has had their communicators tell the people of Ghana that with the levy, governing the country will be a worry