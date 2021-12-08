Expect more back and forth in Parliament – ACEPA Boss

Parliament of Ghana

The Executive Director, African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) has asked Ghanaians to expect more back and forth in Ghana’s Parliament because of bad relationships between the Majority and the Minority and the Speakers of the House.

Dr. Rasheed Draman said cordial relationships have broken in the house and that poses danger to the House.



He was reacting to the skirmishes between minority and majority and the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and some MPs due to the approval and disapproval of the 2022 budget on 3FM’s Sunrise on Wednesday hosted by Alfred Ocansey.



“The relationship has broken down between minority and majority. Relationships have broken between the minority and the First Deputy Speaker. Relationships have broken between the majority and the Speaker and that is serious,” he said.



Dr. Draman noted that “we were very lucky the speaker himself wasn’t there when the majority overturned his ruling and then approved the budget.

“I don’t know what would have happened to have been made to overturn his own decision, so in the next months are going to be very interesting to watch in Parliament”.



On the minority’s entrenched position, Dr. Draman noted that “the Minority has taken the pulse of the nation because many people do not find a lot of comfort in the budget”



“The minority is playing with the kind of support of the public and we are going to see a lot of back and forth in parliament”.