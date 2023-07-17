Expect more boycotts in Parliament in solidarity with Quayson – Apaak to Majority

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament should expect more boycotts in the House.

According to him, since the Attorney General is working for President Akufo-Addo and prosecuting members of the Minority, they have no option but to be in solidarity with their colleagues.



“I’m surprised NPP MPs are crying that our boycotts are to sabotage the government. What did they expect when the government is persecuting our comrade(s)? Is the AG not working for President Akufo-Addo? If piking says moda no go sleep, piking too no go sleep! They should expect more than the current boycotts!.



“You chastise us for boycotts in reaction to the persecution of our colleagues yet have no problem with NPP MPs who never show up? Are they, not 137+1? How come they can’t do business without us, is it not their gov’t? At least we have a reason for not showing up, what is theirs?” Dr. Apaak asked.



He continued “Don’t ask us not to boycott in solidarity with Quayson because NPP MPs didn’t boycott when Adamu was in court. They didn’t boycott because they knew he made no attempt to renounce his other citizenships: travelled on 3 passports. Adamu was prosecuted, Quayson is being persecuted!”



The Minority in Parliament has accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame of snubbing his duties in the lawmaking chamber.



According to the NDC MPs, the A-G’s preoccupation is seeing his political opponents in jail through prosecution rather than personally shepherding bills from his Ministry.

When Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza raised the matter on the floor of parliament during presentation of the business statement on Friday, July 7, 2023.



Mr. Agbodza further questioned the failure of some Ministers to attend to the House when needed.



The Deputy Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on his part argued that the Minority should also take the blame since Ministers were ready to answer questions on the day of their boycott in solidarity with Mr. Gyakye Quayson.



“Mr. Speaker yesterday for instance all the Ministers were here to answer questions. Unfortunately, the Minority side was absent for reasons best known to them,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.



The Adaklu MP however emphasized that Ministers like Godfred Yeboah Dame should not only take delight in prosecuting cases at the law courts but do the same in parliament too.