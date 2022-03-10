Expect more policemen to be arrested – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa

Bonaa says bullion van incident is just the tip of the iceberg

Politicians who recommended bullion van suspects should be investigated, Bonaa



There are systemic challenges in the police service – Security analyst



Security Analyst Adam Bonaa has hinted that more police officers will be arrested for committing armed robbery-related crimes.



In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Bonaa said that there is a systemic challenge in the Ghana Police Service that substantive leaders have failed to deal with which has resulted in the recruitment of criminals into the service.



He said that the current police administration has begun making efforts to resolve these challenges by arresting officers who are involved in criminal activities.

“In the past … police officers hired their firearms to some criminals and some were interdicted, firearms got lost and offices were interdicted, that was the end of the story and behind the scenes, the officers involved are reinstated, that is a challenge,” he said



On the current bullion van investigation, he said, “I will say that I am not surprised and you can see from what has taken place that this is a group of young people probably semi-literates, (political) party foot soldiers and someone handpicked them and transferred them to the Ghana Police Service without any proper checks and they ended up in the National SWAT unit.”



“This day and age, you have any Tom, Dick and Harry who thinks he holds a certain party card or belongs to a certain party feels that sense of entitlement. So, when they hear of recruitment they run quickly and get party members they have promised jobs recruited," he said.



He said that the investigation into the matter should not just be limited to those who perpetrated the crime because there may be masterminds behind the scenes.



“Let us find out, how did they end up becoming police officers? Did someone recommend them? Did a police officer recommend them? Did the political party big wigs recommend them? Let’s broaden it (the investigation), let’s not just limit it or else what we are seeing is the tip of the iceberg,” he warned.