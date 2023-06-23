0
'Expect more rainfall today' – Ghana Meteorological Agency cautions

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy weather conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cloudiness over the coast is expected to give off some slight rainfall early morning with chances of thunderstorms or rains to the coast from late afternoon into the evening hours.

However, early morning mist will form over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

