Expect transport fare increment from next week – Operators to commuters

File photo of a lorry station

OMCs increase fuel prices

16-member transport union hold meeting



Transport fare to go up by 30% next week



The Coalition of Transport Operators have told commuters to brace themselves for a 30% increment in transport fares from next week.



The development comes after some 16-members of various transport unions met on Thursday February 3 2022 and reached a consensus to implement the price hike due to increasing fuel prices.



Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado in an interaction with Accra-based Citi News said, “on Thursday, we met at TUC, GPRTU headquarters, and we have decided to increase the transport fares by 30 percent.”

“The measures we used to reach this decision are; the current increase in fuel prices, increase in the price of items we use, government charges amongst others. That is what we are going to charge after seeing the Minister on Monday [February 7, 2022],” he told the portal.



The imminent decision, the transport unions say is attributed to fuel price hikes that have impacted their profit margins and subsequently affecting their livelihoods.



Beginning February 1, 2022, Oil Marketing Companies have adjusted their prices upwards with consumers paying more for petroleum products.



So far, petrol and diesel are going for GH¢7.090 and GH¢7.130 per litre respectively at some pumps in the county.



Meanwhile, some of the transport unions at the meeting included the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), Concerned Drivers Association among others.