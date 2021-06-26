Expedite action on pending order for 15 million doses of Spunik-V vaccines - Ayorkor Botchwey to Russia

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has appealed to the Russian Ambassador-designate to Ghana Sergey Berdnikov to expedite action on the pending order for 15 million doses of the Spunik-V vaccines from Russia.

This follows several discussions between the Ministry of Health in Ghana and relevant agencies in Russia on the purchase order made in April this year, as further discussions on the matter appears to have stalled.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said Ghana and other African countries should be allowed equal purchasing rights for COVID-19 vaccines.



She made the appeal in Accra when she received open letters from the Russian Ambassador-designate to Ghana.

The Russian Ambassador-designate to Ghana Sergey Berdnikov pledged to speed up the process involved in securing the purchase order made by Ghana.



He said the vaccines are being sold to Ghana at 10 dollars per dose, which is a fixed price.