Expel Bishop Ayensu from the Methodist church – NDC communicator demands

Richard Manuribe, communication team member of the National Democratic Congress

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Manuribe, has called for the immediate expulsion of Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu from the Methodist Church.

He believes this will give the bishop of the esteemed church all the room he needs to pursue his political career unimpeded.



Bishop Ayensu has chastised former President John Dramani Mahama for saying the NDC government will cancel the much-talked-about Electronic Transactions Levy, in 2025 if it comes to power.



Bishop Ayensu speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region described the pronouncement by the former president and his opposition party as backward and an attempt to sway voters.



“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power then such a person will not even win power to abort it.



“If the E-levy is a good policy why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he added.

Bishop Ayensu who expressed disappointment in the three-time NDC flagbearer for making such an utterance said it is an attempt to sway voters.



He also stated that he only remembers former president John Dramani Mahama as being the ‘dead goat president’.



The former Bishop stated that it will be appropriate for the former president to stay clear of politics after saying another term of office for Mahama will do nothing to the status of the Ghanaian people.



After making this statement, the Methodist Church has issued a communique disassociating itself from his statements.



Reacting to this statement in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Richard Manuribe noted Bishop Ayensu has made similar statements in the past and called on the church to take action now.

“It is high time the church punishes him by pushing them out of their fold. If he wants to become an official politician for the NPP, he should be given the chance to do so. He has been using the church’s platform to do what he wants, but now they need to let him go,” he added.



He described the former bishop as having a strong position against the NDC and will do the church no good being associated to him. Richard Manuribe pledged the NDC will not look on idle as former President Mahama is disrespected by anyone.



“Former President Mahama has contributed immensely to the success of the nation and we will not allow anyone to insult him out of parochial interest,” he boldly stated.