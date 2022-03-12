1
Explainer: Break down of the SC ruling on Deputy Speakers voting rights in Parliament

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Supreme Court delivers ruling on voting rights of Deputy Speakers

Akufo-Addo celebrates the ruling

John Mahama, Bagbin describe ruling as absurd

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a statement reacting to the leadership of the two other arms of government – the Judiciary (via the Supreme Court) and to the Executive (specifically President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo).

Bagbin’s statement of March 11, 2022 came 48 hours after the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament.

It also came barely 24 hours after President Akufo-Addo had formally commented on the ruling that said Deputy Speakers could vote and form part of quorum for business in the House.

The ruling also struck out a portion of Parliament’s Standing Orders that barred Deputy Speakers from voting.

Watch a TV3 explainer of all about the ruling:



Read the full ruling of the Supreme Court below:

Source: 3news.com
