Explainer: Why Assin North MP’s 1st term in Parliament is in jeopardy

Sat, 12 Feb 2022 Source: 3news.com
The Assin North Member MP, James Gyakye Quayson is in double trouble.
He risks losing his seat as a first time MP and being jailed at the same time, as criminal summons have been issued against him in addition to a pending civil matter.
This potentially could have dire implications on the NDC minority in Parliament who are banging on the strength of their numbers to hold the Akufo-Addo-led government accountable.
It’s quite a complex issue but Judith Awortwi-Tandoh breaks it down in this explainer.
Source: 3news.com
