Explore opportunities for success in Ghana – Educationist to Ukraine returnees

British International School Principal, Franklin Adjetey

An educationist, Franklin Adjetey, has advised Ghanaian students who have returned from Ukraine to capitalize on opportunities in the country to be successful.

According to Mr. Adjetey, who is the principal for British International School, the returnees should be open-minded and be ready to venture into viable areas that have been neglected.



He indicated that the students can put their Ukraine experiences into a book as prose or poetry which can be sold to earn some money.



Speaking on the Thursday edition of the Anopa Bofo Breakfast Show, he said “there are many opportunities in Ghana. In every situation or chaos, there is an opportunity, find that opportunity and capitalize on it…”



He counseled against chasing after success by following in the footsteps of others when other avenues are available.



“We all want to do one particular thing that someone has done and has been successful, that is our problem. We don’t even want to go to our villages and look at the products we have…”

He encouraged the students, whose education have been suspended following the Russia-Ukraine warfare, to take up internship and voluntary work with companies as it would open doors for them to gain permanent employment.



The principal also encouraged them to venture into agriculture and scout avenues in the rural areas to develop local products and create markets for them.



In his view, government must also counsel and give support to these students through programmes to enable them reintegrate into the society.



He stated that this is necessary because the students might be psychologically disturbed since their education is on hold and they are not gainfully employed.