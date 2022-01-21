Explosion: Akufo-Addo tells NADMO to ensure rapid relief is brought to residents of Apiate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation following the explosion in Apiati near Bogos in the Western rEgion.

Mr Akufo-Addo in a series of tweets said “I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.



“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.



“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.”



Preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion, the Police said.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.



“Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident. We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation. Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course,” a statement said.



The Police had assured that it was managing the situation.



An earlier statement by the Police on Thursday, January 20 said “Emergency Public Notice!A huge explosion occurred this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

“The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise. We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation.”





It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/4 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 20, 2022