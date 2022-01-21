Explosion: Truck driver saved the lives of school children, he is in good hands – Police

The scene of the explosion at Apiate

The Ghana Police Service has said the driver of the truck carrying the explosives saved pupils from dying by rushing to inform the school authorities about the danger.

Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, told journalists on Friday, January 21, that upon receiving the news from the driver, school authorities whisked the children away to a much safer location for protection.



Asked about the whereabouts of the driver, he answered “Let me use this opportunity to also state that the truck driver is in good hand, the gentleman who was on the motorbike is also responding to treatment and for the driver, knowing what we he was carrying was of help to the community here. He quickly rushed to the school, informed the teachers, about the danger that at the time was to come and the children have quickly whisked away from this area to safer ground.



“He also announced to most community members to move out including the motor rider. But unfortunately, looking at the radius of the explosion the 13 died and the 36 who are on admission also sustained injuries and 96 with all manner of cuts were treated and discharged.”



ACP Kwesi Ofori further stated that the number of people who have died so far from the explosion at Apiate are thirteen (13), contrary to the seventeen (17) figure put out earlier.



Addressing the press on Friday, January 21, the Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such, they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”

Following the disaster on Thursday, January 20, the Police said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches, etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that efforts are being made to rebuild the Apiatse community near Bogoso which has been devastated by the explosion on Thursday, January 20.

Dr. Bawumia who visited the scenes on Friday, January 21 said ” Government on its part is going to do everything to support the family, to support those who have been injured. Thankfully, the Ambulance Service played a major role in the rescue.



"For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild for the community.



“The president has given us the directive, I have spoken to the State Housing Cooperation inclusion with the Mining companies here we will quickly try to put in place the facilities that will help those who have been displaced.”



“Government is fully engaged in all these processes and we are going to see to it that the people are taken care of.”