Explosion at Premier Towers won’t affect conduct of business - SSNIT assures public

SSNIT says it's heaquarters will be opened for operations on Monday

• One dies in explosion at SSNIT Premier Towers

• Two others suffer severe injuries



• Extent of damage not detrimental to SSNIT’s operations



The Social Security and Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has stated that the explosion incident recorded at its headquarters in Accra on Saturday, October 31, 2021, will not affect the conduct of its business.



One police lost his life while two others suffered severe injuries when two gas cylinders being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by scrap dealers exploded at the Premier Towers of SSNIT.



SSNIT in a release updating the public on the incident, however, has assured that the impact of damage caused by the explosion will have no effect on its operations and provision of service.

“Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNITj wishes to inform the public that, the explosion which occurred at the premises of Premier Towers in Accra in the morning of Saturday, 30th October 2021 will not affect the conduct of business at the Head Office.



“Even though the explosion affected some of the glazed windows at the Pension House and Tower Block, it will not interrupt the conduct of business. Members and Clients may visit our offices to access any service on Monday, 1st November 2021,” the statement said.



While assuring adequate measures to ensure the safety and security of its staff and clients, SSNIT said investigations have commenced ascertaining the cause of the incident.



