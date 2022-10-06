Expose 'galamsey' financiers, otherwise, you are an accessory – MP to Kweku Baako

Clement Apaak (right), Kweku Baako Jnr (left)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has urged persons who have claimed that they know powerful forces behind illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) to expose these people.

In a tweet shared on October 6, 2022, the MP intimated those persons, who have suggested they know the powerful people in galamsey but have failed to expose them, including veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr, are accessories to the menace which is destroying Ghana.



“Why are those who know the "powerful forces" fuelling and profiting from illegal mining not telling us who these forces are?



“Kweku Baako, and recently the American Ambassador to Ghana, have referenced these powerful forces. They ought to expose them, if not they are accessories,” parts of the tweet read.



Dr. Apaak also questioned why the national security apparatus of the state has failed to fish out the kingpins behind the menace of illegal small-scale mining.



“Who are these powerful forces we are told are fuelling illegal mining (galamsey)? So powerful the state or its institutions and agencies are incapable of dealing with them? Is it that the nation is powerless or those to take action have been compromised, rendering them powerless?" he questioned.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News’ Newsfile program a few years ago, Kweku Baako Jnr. listed a number of reasons he thinks Aisha Huang appears to be getting away with punitive actions despite her illegal activities as regards mining.

According to him, Aisha has connections with big men in high places and for this reason, she appears rather untouchable regardless of her irresponsible actions.



“This particular Chinese woman, I have it on record – was arrested 3 times during the previous administration. Three times she was released. She is a very powerful woman. Operates more within the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi.



“She’s got connections from my own checks also in this administration. She appears to be a very smooth operative. She’s built a network across the political divide. She’s got her agents placed in political institutions, particularly the security agencies.



“And she’s able to wriggle herself out of danger or trouble any time she is touched,” he said.



Kweku Baako also noted that his checks indicate that Aisha’s actions are backed by accomplices who are also Chinese nationals. According to him, these women, one of whom he says is called Monica, connive to execute their dubious activities.



Kweku Baako added that Aisha Huang and her team have a group of women who have engaged in sexual activities with some big men in high places and have video and audio evidence of them. According to him, these women blackmail the said personalities with such content and entrap them such that, they are not able to fully implement their expected duties.

Read the tweet by the MP below:





