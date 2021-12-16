Exposed! Bawumia’s opponents to flood NPP Congress with his paraphernalia to create disaffection

The NPP will hold its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi this weekend

A well-coordinated plot to create disaffection for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia within the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party is being hatched by a group ahead of the NPP's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi this weekend.

The plot, which has been exposed by some of the collaborators on strict condition of anonymity, is to print thousands of the shirts and other paraphernalia bearing the name of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and declaring support for him to lead the NPP in the 2024 Presidential elections, at the party's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi this weekend.



Such a plot, if carried out, will be in defiance of the party's directives to members not to show open support to any Presidential or executive hopeful within the precincts of the Congress in Kumasi.



Such a declaration, the party warned, would lead to the disqualification of any member who is being backed from the impending contest, whether the member sanctioned Such a campaign or not.

It is for this reason that the group, believed to be supporters and financiers of one of the persons interested in vying for the NPP's flagbearership, has decided to flood the Congress ground and the city of Kumasi with the Bawumia’s t-shirts and other paraphernalia to create disaffection for him.



According to the source, the group is ready to print over 10,000 Bawumia t-shirts and distribute same to members, as though is coming from the Vice President's camp.



Dr. Bawumia has been tipped to vie for the NPP flagbearership race, and he is widely seen as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo as the party's leader.