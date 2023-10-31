'Exposing' Kennedy Agyapong: Bawumia asked me for ceasefire – Opare-Ansah

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah has stated that he has been asked by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to back down on his attacks against New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Opare-Ansah who has recently been on Kennedy Agyapong’s case, he has personally been asked by the vice president to ceasefire against Kennedy Agyapong.



“Dr is not even happy when anyone in his team takes on another person in such a manner. After that he sent me a message that ‘Opare, cease fire’ because he doesn’t want that to be his style in this campaign,” he stated on the Monday, October 30, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.



In a recent interview on Wontumi FM, Opare-Ansah went on a tirade against Kennedy Agyapong accusing him of being bitter.



According to him, the Assin Central Member of Parliament’s decision to contest for the NPP flagbearership was influenced by bitterness after Dr Bawumia turned down his request for US$500 million worth of annual contracts in return for his support.

The NPP on November 4, 2023, will elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



The candidates in the race are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







GA/SARA