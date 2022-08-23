Express empathy and show respect in your communications - Kwabena Agyepong chides party members

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong

Former scribe for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyepong has cautioned party faithful and officials to be mindful of the words they put out on general platforms.

The former NPP General Secretary holds that the country is currently in despair and in sensitive moments therefore communicators from the party need to portray humility in their expressions.



“I would want to plead with party members and executives to always give respect to our country, Ghana. We should always speak well and right to the people who vote us into power. Currently, our party is in government and we know that Ghana is under economic stress. Of course, every country in the world is experiencing it but Ghana’s woes are dire. So it’s very important that whenever we come out to speak to Ghanaians, we speak to them with humility and dignity to explain things to them and understand them as well,” he shared on Happy98.9 FM’s socio-political talk show, “Epa Hoa Daben”.



Kwabena Agyepong however encouraged people to speak up but only with the right tone.



He reiterated his worthy years of experience around electoral periods as he indicated, “I’ve always followed elections since the days of Prof. ADU Boahen; for me, I believe that if you’ve never been voted for or against then you won’t know how elections are and if the votes are not fully counted then you can never show who is going to win the elections,”

He further admonished aspiring delegates to be prepared to put in the work to becoming elected presidential aspirants for the party and warned “foul talkers” to shun rubbishing other candidates.



“For our party, we have a time-honoured tradition. Every time it’s time for elections, anyone available and willing to vote or to be voted for, you avail yourself and parade across the 275 constituencies. Currently, we have over 200,000 delegates who form part of our electoral college and this means you need to be prepared for hard work,” he said.



He furthered, “So, everyone can make their choice and it’s right by them but we should not create the impression that some people do not belong to the party. It’s bad and even with that, you encourage people to hate the candidates you support. You can just talk about the positives and great things your candidate can do when he comes to power to impress the party and Ghanaians at large.”