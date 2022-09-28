Extend the deadline for the sim card registration – Kofi Akpaloo pleads with Ursula Owusu

Founder and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has pleaded with the National Communications Authority to extend the registration for the sim cards.

A few days ago, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned that the deadline for the registration of sim cards in Ghana, will not be extended for the third time.



The exercise which began on 1st October 2021, was originally scheduled to end on 31st March 2022 but was extended by the sector Ministry to 1st September 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their sim cards.



Kofi Akpaloo pleaded with Ursula Owusu to extend the registration because a lot of people still don’t have their Ghana Cards yet.

“I'm pleading with Ursula Owusu to extend the sim registration because many people have not still received the Ghana card," Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based Angel FM.



“I think that it should be extended to the end of the year. For the September deadline, we have still not enabled people to obtain the Ghana Card to register their sim card.”



"Some people have still not been able to get their Ghana cards done. It’ll be great to get an extension of the sim card registration."