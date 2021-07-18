Extended 2021 census ends today

A photo of Population and Housing Census officials

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), which began on the night of Sunday, June 27, officially ends today, Sunday, July 18.

The nationwide exercise was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, July 11 but was extended by one more week to enable enumerators mop up in districts where data collection was not complete.



As of the initial end date, 80 percent coverage has been attained.



In mid-week, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicated that the figure has gone up to 85 percent with 15 out of the 16 regions of Ghana above 80 percent and 10 out of the 15 above 90 percent.

North East Region had attained 99 percent, according to GSS, with the Greater Accra Region at 64 percent.



“GSS wishes to assure the public who are yet to be counted that no one will be left behind,” it said on Wednesday, July 14.



“The 2021 PHC aims for complete coverage and generation of quality dtata for decision-making.”