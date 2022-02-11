'Extortionist' Police officer blows up ‘galamseyer’s’ jaw in sporadic shooting

The victim is receiving attention at a health facility

A Police officer at Suben in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, has shot an illegal miner on site at Betenase.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Kwabena Nsia, the Police officers came to the site last week and collected money from them which they obliged. They later came back on Monday to collect money as their usual routine but this time the illegal miners known popularly as ‘galamseyers’, refused to oblige to their demands.



According to them, the police personnel normally take GHC100 from them any time they come around. However, this time they refused to pay the usual amount and gave them GHC60.



Their decision got the police officers enraged and they started shooting at their equipment but a bullet hit the jaw of one of the guys.



The victim was rushed to Ampabena Chips Compound for treatment, but was referred to Dunkwaw Government Hospital

and later to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Speaking to Angel News, the Diaso Police Commander, ASP Ernest Agyekum said, those police officers were not under his jurisdiction and that they report directly to the IGP since he deployed them to the site.



He added that several attempts to reach the police officers who caused the unfortunate incident have proven futile.