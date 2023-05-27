Eyes on the Ground: Accra-Madina road user laments over the malfunction of traffic light

The traffic light serves a lot of purposes on various roads. It helps ensures an orderly flow of traffic and also provides an opportunity for pedestrians to cross the intersection safely thus, one can imagine a road without a traffic light and the chaos it will bring among vehicles.

A concerned motorist who plies the Accra-Madina Road, especially the Legon-Presec road which leads to UPSA shared with GhanaWeb how the traffic light in that vicinity has been off for eight months now, and as a result of that, the said road has become unsafe for use for both drivers and the pedestrians.



“As you can see the traffic light is not working anybody can cross. Legon-Presec I am talking about Legon- Presec. I am a motor rider. I always apply that road. The one going to IPS or UPS, very very dangerous. The traffic light is not working about eight months ago”, he stated.



In the video shared, the Legon-Presec road is an intersection where vehicles from other roads join to use the main road.



With the traffic light not functioning properly, it has brought about a disorganization in the usage of the road where vehicles and motor riders use the said road without any proper check as to whether there is an approaching vehicle or not.

This, he sees to be dangerous and therefore is calling on the government or the authorities to treat it as an emergency to avoid any future calamities.



Watch the video below:







