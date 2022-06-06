Eyes on the Ground: Commuters endure hours of traffic on Kasoa road after Sunday downpour

While some communities have recovered from Sunday’s downpour, others are still grappling with the aftermath of the rains that caused flooding in several parts of Accra.

For commuters of the Accra-Kasoa road, the time spent plying the road has doubled as the road around the West Hills Mall, has been covered by thick layers of mud after the rains.



This development has slowed the movement of vehicles on the route causing motorists to spend over an hour moving from Atala junction which is around the West Hills Mall.

A road user, who shared visuals and information with GhanaWeb, stated that trucks had arrived on the road late afternoon on Monday to collect the mud from the road in order for drivers to move at a good speed.



