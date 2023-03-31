Eyes on the Ground: Illegal sand weaning activities threaten operations at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

There is looming danger at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Region, as activities of some persons engaged in sand weaning on the hospital lands threaten the future of the facility.

The unidentified persons are said to be rigorously engaged in the land degrading activity so much that it is threatening some of the wards of the hospital, a source has told GhanaWeb.



According to the citizen who shared videos from the place with GhanaWeb, the activities of these sand weaners are not too far from the wards; a situation that is putting the hospital at great risk.



“Currently, the hospital is having another challenge in the form of land degradation through sand weaning by some unscrupulous folks. These activities by these people are not far from some of the wards,” he told GhanaWeb.



He further explained that there have been attempts to use the presence of the police to deter these persons from their illegal activities, but the measures have always turned out temporary.



“Instances of getting the police to come around to sack such people have been a temporal means of getting the problem fixed, thus within weeks, these illegal sand weaners return to their activity which has been a year and has yielded no results.



“The weaning of sand has caused some portion of the affected are into some sort of a pond,” he added.

The Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital is one of the three psychiatric hospitals in Ghana, situated in the Central Region of Ghana. It was built by the first president of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in 1965, and serves the Ghanaian people and other citizens of neighbouring countries like Cote d’Ivoire.







AE/DA