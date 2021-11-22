Eyes on the Ground: Water storage tanks fall off moving truck on N1 highway

Mon, 22 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Vehicles heading towards Achimota from Fiesta Royale Monday morning, experienced heavy traffic around Achimota forest as two water storage tanks fell off a moving truck on the NI Highway.
The tanks kept rolling in the middle of the road making it difficult for motorists to freely move their vehicles on November 22, 2021.
In a video available to Ghanaweb, drivers of both private and commercial vehicles were seen struggling to make way to their respective destinations.
Below is the video
