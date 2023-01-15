FACTCHECK: Agenda 111 is in its fourth year – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana.

Claim: John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana and 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims government's Agenda 111 project is in its fourth year.

Verdict: FALSE. In his eighth coronavirus update to the nation on Sunday, April 26, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the project, Agenda 111. April 26, 2023 will be the third year after the President, Akufo-Addo's statement and as such, it cannot be said to be four years as is being claimed by the Former President, Mahama.



Explanation



John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at exactly 7:29 pm took to his official page on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to write that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is yet to complete a single hospital under its Agenda 111 policy, although the policy is in its fourth year.



He added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must learn to take Ghanaians seriously and quit what he says was sloganeering.



He wrote; “The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians seriously. Enough of the slogans!”





Verification



To determine the accuracy of the former president’s statement, GhanaWeb carried a quick google check on when President Akufo-Addo announced Agenda 111 and found that the initiative was announced during the President’s 8th coronavirus address to the state on Sunday, April 26, 2020.



The date for the announcement of Agenda 111 and a direct quote of President Akufo-Addo on the policy is boldly displayed on the homepage of the official website of Agenda 111; Agenda111



In his address on April 26, 2020, the president said, “we will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight(88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals. It will mean ten (10) in Ashanti, nine (9) in Volta, nine (9) in Central, eight (8) in Eastern, Seven (7) in Greater Accra, seven (7) in Upper East, five (5) in Northern, five (5) in Oti, five (5) in Upper West, five (5) in Bono, four (4) in Western North, four (4) in Western, three (3) in Ahafo, three (3) in Savannah, two (2) in Bono East and two (2) in North East Regions”.



Also, a report from the official website of the presidency of Ghana, Read the full story originally published on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



Find the report here:

Conclusion



The announcement of Agenda 111 was made in April 2020, and sod-cutting was done in August 2021.



Former president Mahama made his assertion in January 2023, therefore, mathematically, it is inaccurate to say Agenda 111 is in its fourth year.



EAN/ESA