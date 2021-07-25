FACTCHECK: How much money was Constable Fordjour given for showing ‘good’ character?

Constable Prince Fordjour was rewarded by Stanbic Bank for his honesty

Stanbic Bank, on Friday, July 16, 2021, rewarded Constable Prince Fordjour, of the Police National SWAT of the Ghana Police Service, for returning cash found at an offsite Stanbic Bank ATM at Abeka Lapaz Total Filling Station.

Following the gesture from the Bank, a number of news reports have emerged showing different figures as the total reward earned by the Police Officer for demonstrating good character.



This seems to be creating some confusion on social media as regards the exact amount of money that the Officer was given.



For example, one of the reports, made by ameyawdebrah.com, quoted GH¢5,000 in its headline as the money that the Bank gave to Constable Fordjour, for his good deeds.



However, the introductory paragraph of the story gave details of the presentation which actually amounted to GH¢6,000.





Meanwhile, other news outlets including the Daily Graphic quoted a total of GH¢11,000 as the ultimate reward that went to Constable Fordjour.







How much did Constable Prince Fordjour receive from Stanbic Bank and why?



According to the Ghana Police Service, Constable Fordjour on July 5, 2021, found cash of GH¢2,000 discharged by Stanbic Bank’s ATM at Abeka Total, with nobody in sight. He reported the incident to his Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu, who in turn returned the money to the bank.



It is in view of this that the Bank, for Fordjour’s demonstration of good character, decided to reward the Police Officer, at a brief ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



The Stanbic Bank’s Branding and Marketing Manager, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu in the company of other staff of the Bank, presented a gift voucher worth GH¢1,000, a current account credited with GH¢1,000 and a special investment account with GH¢4,000 deposit, Communication Officer of Stanbic Bank, Linda Aryee Ebale, confirmed.

The total package from the bank amounted to GH¢6,000.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, who was pleased with Constable Fordjour’s action, according to the Ghana Police Service Facebook account, also gave him a cash amount of GH¢5,000, bringing the total amount that went to Constable Fordjour to GH¢11,000.



“The IGP used the occasion to encourage Police Officers to stand up for the right thing at all times even when no one is watching.”







Constable Prince Fordjour receiving a gift from the Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh

Conclusion



In all, for demonstrating good character Constable Prince Fordjour was given a total of GH¢11,000, by Stanbic Bank (GH¢6,000), and an additional GH¢5,000 by the Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, for bringing good name to the Police force.