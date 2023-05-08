FDA destroys GH¢200,000 worth of unhealthy products

Food items and other products that were destroyed

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Eastern Region has destroyed eight tonnes of unsafe regulated food and medicine products worth more than GH¢200,000 which posed a health risk to consumers. ⁠

The unwholesome products were confiscated from various markets and shops in Koforidua and adjoining districts and municipalities during a routine inspection by the Food and Drugs Authority.



The destruction of the products is part of efforts by the FDA Eastern Regional Office to ensure that only safe and quality products were available on the market for consumption. ⁠⁠⁠



Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Madam Anita Kuffuor Owusu, Eastern Regional Head of FDA, disclosed that the items were seized from pharmacies, warehouses, supermarkets, beauty supply shops, provision shops, food retail establishments, over-the-counter medicine shops, as well as table tops in the New Juaben south and north municipalities.



The items included a variety of expired or unregistered food items, substandard medications, bloated foods and beverages, herbal capsules and concoctions, expired sanitary pads, bakery items, date-marked products with tempered dates, dented and rusted items, and cosmetics containing the bleaching agent hydroquinone.

She warned people against consuming unwholesome products that could harm their health and urged them to always pay attention to the expiration and manufacturing dates of products before buying them from the market.



She urged people to report any non-compliant products they see on the market to the FDA office so that the necessary regulatory actions could be taken.



Madam Kuffuor also cautioned regulated companies against disposing of regulated products and medications on their own, emphasising the need for safe disposal of these items per policies and procedures.



The FDA Head of Enforcement Unit and other officers from relevant agencies supervised the products being crushed and buried at the Akwadum dumping site near Koforidua.