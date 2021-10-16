FDA disposes off more than.3.76 tonnes of unwholesome products

The destroyed products are estimated to be worth GHc102, 839.80

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has safely disposed off 3.76 tonnes of unwholesome products worth GHc102, 839.80.

The products which included drugs, food, cosmetics and household chemical substances were either bloated, expired, dented or had defaced date marks.



Ms Francisca Obeng, Principal Regulatory Officer, said the exercise was carried out under the Public Health Act 2012, ACT 851 section 122 subsection 2, 3, and 4 which permitted the Authority to safely dispose-off such goods in the interest of the public.



“We are collaborating with the media and Environmental Health Officers to ensure that this activity is diligently carried out in a way that these products do not find their way back to the market,” she said.



She said the goods were acquired through a thorough post-market surveillance in supermarkets and warehouses while some were voluntarily handed over to the FDA for safe disposal by some health facilities and pharmacies.



She entreated all warehouse operators, sales point distributors, shop owners and a host of all others to voluntarily waive off their expired or dented products to the Authority for discarding.

The principal Regulatory Officer urged especially shop owners to be vigilant when restocking to avoid goods not good for consumption.



“It is also good that you keep products as prescribed by the manufacturing companies, don’t keep it in the sun and ensure it is kept within the expected temperature”, she cautioned.



“Don’t buy a product without checking expiry dates, best before date, product with no date marking, or products that are rusty, bloated or dented because you buy at the expense of your own health or welfare” she added.



