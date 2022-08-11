FDA gets €2.84 million project aimed at vaccine production

FDA Headquarters in Accra | File photo

A €2.84 million project for the institutional and technical strengthening of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), towards vaccine production has been launched in Accra.

The project to be implemented over a 27-month-period is aimed at supporting the FDA in regulating vaccine manufacturing, and ensure that the FDA has enhanced capacity with regards to facilities and personnel.



This will ensure quality, safety and efficacy of locally manufactured vaccines that meet international standards.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, said the certification element of the FDA is key to vaccine production. He was hopeful that in the next two years, the first batch of “fill and finish” Covid-19 vaccines will be produced.



The institutional and technical strengthening of the FDA was conceived by the EU and German Development Cooperation through GIZ to support the implementation of Ghana’s first major strategic intervention in local vaccine production.

It forms part of the five strategic interventions in the 10-year Government of Ghana Vaccine manufacturing roadmap. The FDA is the main regulatory body and is central to the vaccine manufacturing process.



CEO of FDA, Delese Mimi Darko, noted that the project being implemented will upgrade the FDA from WHO maturity level 3 to maturity level 4 regulatory agency for vaccines. There will also be an upgrade of the FDA’s pharmaceutical microbiology laboratory to biosafety level 3. In addition, the FDA’s inspection and licensing and market authorization factories will be strengthened.



Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, noted that the production of vaccines is dear to the heart of the President. He said all is on course to make the country a Pan African Vaccine Hub.



As part of the cooperation, GIZ will help in furnishing and equipping the office of a soon-to-be vaccine institute. The European Union is among other things, supporting access to finance and research towards vaccine production. A letter of cooperation was signed to signify the start of the project towards strengthening the FDA.