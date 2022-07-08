2
Menu
News

FDA lifts ban on Marwako Abelenkpe, East Legon

Marwako Ceo1 Marwako restaurant was shut down after allegations of food poisoning

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marwako restaurant shut down after allegations of food poisoning

Two more branches of Marwako closed down

FDA investigates Marwako

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the suspension on Marwako Fast Food Limited's branches at East Legon and Abelenkpe, 3news.com reports

This follows the conclusion of investigations into a case of food poisoning in May.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwako Restaurant, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities, it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which hospitalised many customers who claim to have eaten there.

Subsequently, two more branches of the Marwako Restaurant, in addition to the East Legon branches, were closed as part of the ongoing investigations into the suspected food poisoning incident.

While the eatery was closed down, FDA trained the staff on food security, health management, food storage, and ingredient evaluations among others.

The popular Ghanaian food chain has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.

After weeks of closure, 3new.com reports that the FDA has lifted ban on Marwako Abelenkpe & East Legon.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide