FDA recalls Ceres 100% Apple Juice containing high levels of mycotoxin-patulin

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced the recall of some batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice from the Ghanaian market.



The development comes after FDA discovered information that the products on the market contained high levels of mycotoxin-patulin which is a food mould, above the regulatory threshold.



A statement issued by the FDA explained its teams had thus far retrieved the affected batches from the market but is therefore calling on the public to join efforts in retrieving the remaining batches



“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, Accra wishes to bring to the attention of the public an ongoing recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice.”

“This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” the FDA statement read in part.



“It is important to note that so far, most of the affected batches have been successfully retrieved and this includes all the 1-litre pack sizes. The FDA’s market surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade”



Meanwhile, the FDA called on the public to return all affected products of the item in their possession to the FDA offices across the country or the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited.



