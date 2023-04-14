2
Menu
News

FDA seizes GH₵700,000 worth of unregistered products from notorious Alabar shop

Alabar Seized Products The seized items include aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, orthodox and pain relievers

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FDA seizes products worth GH₵700,000 at Alabar

The Ashanti Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated some products estimated to be worth GH₵700,000.

This was a result of a swoop conducted by the office in collaboration with the South Suntreso Police Command of the Ghana Police Service at Alabar in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi.

According to a UTV report sighted by GhanaWeb the confiscated products include a variety of aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, orthodox pain relievers, and cosmetics.

The said items at the estimated value were all retrieved from a single shop at Alabar which according to the FDA is a hotspot for unregistered drug peddlers.

According to the FDA “the exercise sought to bring offenders into compliance with the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?