FDA should be decentralized with modern laboratories - Lecturer

A senior lecturer at the Planning Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi has urged the government to decentralise the Food and Drugs Authority FDA by using the district assembly sub-structures and also resource the Authority with ultra-modern laboratories to make more efficient and effective.

A decentralized system according to the Development Planner would make the FDA proactive to protect the general public from consuming toxic foods and medicines which are flooding Ghanaian markets.



Dr. Takyi who was a panel member on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" on Thursday, September, 8,2022 stated that "the state should resource the FDA to establish laboratories across the country to enable it to conduct tests on foods and other consumables to help eliminate junk foods from the system".



The Senior lecturer's concerns followed a warning by the FDA told OTECNEWS that, it was going to issue punitive measures against traders who display beverages, canned foods, sachet and bottled water to direct sunlight.



"Compliance monitoring is a continuous process, and I strongly believe the FDA should be given enough personnel and resources to always check the quality of foods displayed on market in every corner of the country," Dr. Takyi told the programme’s host, Captain Koda.



Background



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned shop owners to desist from exposing water and beverages to direct sunlight. It added that the authority has teamed up with other state security agencies to arrest and prosecute traders and distributors who fail to comply with the directives.

The move according to FDA was part of the authority's efforts to protect the public from consuming unwholesome foods and products on market.



The Ashanti Regional Principal Regulatory Officer for FDA, Abenaa Agyapomaa Asiamah who spoke in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" Tuesday, September 6, 2022, indicated that "we should pay attention to the labels found on drinks and water and where is a statement as store in a cool dry place and not in direct sunlight."



The FDA says it is very dangerous to consume beverages including packaged water that are directly exposed to sunlight.



FDA has also disclosed that it was equally injurious to ingest canned foods, bottled and sachet water exposed to direct sunlight or heat while in its container.



According to the authority, direct exposure to sunrays alters the chemical composition of the drinks, which could lead to cancerous infections.



"Bringing these foods into contact with heat or direct sunlight makes it hazardous for their health when exposed to certain temperatures, hence the need to conserve them in safer environments," she told the programme’s host, Captain Koda.

Welcome news



Welcoming the decision by the authority to crack the whip, Dr. Takyi noted that "the establishment of FDA offices and laboratories in every district would go a long way to protect the citizenry from contracting diseases that emanate from eating bad foods"



"It will also give more employment opportunities to the graduates who are crying for jobs," he told Captain Koda, host of the show.



While Dr. Takyi sees the move as a good one, he said the directive will only be successful if the FDA were to have offices and workers in each district across the country.