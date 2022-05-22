1
Menu
News

FDA to make Marwako food poisoning lab reports public

Marwako1212121 Three branches of Marwako have been closed down by FDA

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the public that it will make the reports of the investigations on Marwako fast food and restaurant available as soon as it is ready.

According to the FDA, it is still awaiting the laboratory report on the sample analyses taken from the restaurant following the reported cases of food poisoning.

As of Friday, 20 May 2022, the FDA noted that it is waiting for the results to help the ongoing corrective measures to be instituted.

It further noted, it has invited key staff of the restaurant for progress reports on the cause of the suspected food poisoning as well as the measures put in place to repeat such occurrences in future.

The FDA added that its official have embarked on visits to facilities and will continue to do so periodically to ensure the corrective measures are complete.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton