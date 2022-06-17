FGM prevalence rate reduces to 3.8 per cent

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Source: GNA

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) prevalence rate in the country has reduced from an overall 11.7 per cent to 3.8 per cent.

The Upper West Region has the highest prevalence of 50.5 per cent.



Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Caretaker Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection said this in a speech read on her behalf during the celebration of the Day of the African Child in Accra.



The day, set aside by the African Union and celebrated on June 16 every year is to commemorate the 1976 student’s uprising in Soweto, South Africa against an apartheid regime that had skewed education towards the white minority.



This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy and Practices since 2013.”



Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.



The practice is mostly carried out by traditional practitioners.

Over 200 million girls and women worldwide have undergone FGM with about 4 million girls at risk of experiencing FGM annually.



Mrs Dapaah said despite its reduction, the five regions of the north were still in the lead according to data.



She said women and girls who suffered FGM were at risk of severe bleeding, shock, genital tissue swelling, heightened risk of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) among others.



Mrs Dapaah said Government among other actions to address the phenomenon, had amended the Criminal Code Act introducing Section 69A which made FGM a second-degree felony.



The caretaker minister said the perpetrator would be liable on conviction to imprisonment of not less than three years.



She urged the public to report cases of FGM to the police or call toll-free numbers 0800111222, 0800800800 and 0800900900 to the Orange Support Centre and the Single Window Call Centre would refer them to appropriate services including shelter for victims.

Ms Barbara Asare, Campaign Coordinator Word Vision Ghana, called on Government to strengthen formal prevention and protection of children through the enforcement of laws and policies linked to the elimination of harmful practices against children.



She urged Government to strengthen collaborations with relevant stakeholders working in child rights to reinforce their efforts in addressing obstacles related to the harmful practices.



Mr Solomon Tesfamariam – Country Director, Plan International Ghana, commended stakeholders working in the interest of children and urged them to continue in their commitment to enabling children to enjoy their rights to the fullest.



Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, Ghana, encouraged stakeholders to contribute to mitigate harmful practices against children.



A statement was read on behalf of the children with a call on the public to join the fight to end harmful practices against children because some children died from the acts without punishment for perpetrators.