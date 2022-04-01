10
FIFA must stop cheating Africa; CAF must be given 10 slots for World Cup - Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.png Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling for FIFA to allocate more World Cup slots to Africa.

At this year’s mundial set to be staged in Qatar, Africa will have a total of five representatives.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the allocation is not enough.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Thursday afternoon, the MP said it is about time FIFA allocated more slots for Africa.

“I think going forward Africa's slot for the World Cup should be about 10. We've been cheated for long,” the North Tongu MP shared.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto has condemned the Nigeria fans that caused violence last Tuesday night after the 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars.

In his view, such acts must not be entertained in the sport.

“I condemn the Nigerians for the acts of vandalism. These things should never be entertained,” he stressed.

