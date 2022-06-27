FLASHBACK: 16 super wealthy Ghanaians who attended Adisadel College

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Appiah Mensah, Alan John Kyerematen are listed to be products of Adisco

In June 2020, Ghanaweb.com published a story about some popular and influential Ghanaians who attended an Adisadel College, popularly known as “ADISCO”.

ADISCO, is an all-male Anglican boarding school located in Cape Coast, Ghana.



Also known as Zebra boys, The school was established in 1910 by Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn, who was the bishop of the Church of England in Accra.



Some of the most popular, influential Old Santaclausians considered to be super-wealthy include Samuel Esson Jonah, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan John Kyerematen among other.

