FLASHBACK: ACP Agordzo is bold and I like him – Kweku Baako Jnr

In 2019, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, described his admiration for ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo.

The police officer has been linked to an alleged coup plot aimed at destabilizing the country and also overthrowing a constitutionally elected government.



According to him, ACP Agordzo is a “very bold man, very outspoken man, very articulate, I’ll tell you something…I like him and I sincerely pray that what he is saying is factual.”



Even though the matter is still in court, ACP Benjamin Agordzo has sued the IGP, Attorney General for his interdiction as a Senior Police Officer.



Mr Baako believes that ACP Agordzo is a very good police material in terms of professionalism and his (Agordzo) kinds are those that the police should preserve, promote and develop in service.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, Kweku Baako Jnr could not hide his admiration for the Police Officer who was bold to speak to the media at the court premises.



“I’m happy he has the courage to speak this way,” he said.



“He (Agordzo) will have his day in court…if what he’s saying is factual that in the WhatsApp group, he just put something there…that will be shocking, looking at his level of intelligence…I’ll be shocked,” he emphasized.



Mr Baako Jnr further suggested that Ghanaians will grant ACP Agordzo the benefit of the doubt especially when he is about to go through the court proceedings.