FLASHBACK: Adwoa Safo resigns

MP for Dome/Kwabenya and Minister for Gender and Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome/Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in April 2017, resigned from her position as a Member of the Pan African Parliament which is based in South Africa.

Adwoa Safo resigned after she was appointed as Minister of State in charge of Procurement by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo during his first term of office.



Her resignation was in line with Rule 8 (4) of the Rules of Procedure of the Pan-African Parliament which states that a member of the house will lose his or her is appointed to executive or judicial position or loses her parliamentary seat in her home country.



She was to be replaced by the member for Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Maamle Morrison following a decision by the Parliament of Ghana on Friday, April 7, 2017.



Read the full story originally published on April 9, 2017 by kasapafmonline.com



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome/Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has stepped down from serving as a Member of the South Africa based Pan African Parliament.

Her resignation follows her appointment as a Minister of State in charge of Procurement.



She has, therefore, been replaced by the honourable Member for Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Maamle Morrison following a decision by the Parliament of Ghana on Friday, April 7, 2017.



The replacement of Ms Safo comes under Rule 8 (4) of the Rules of Procedure of the Pan-African Parliament, where a member loses his or her seat or when he or she is appointed to executive or judicial position.



View her Timepath below;



