FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo has done his part; it's up to the security forces to fight crimes - Sammy Awuku

NPP's National Organizer, Sammy Awuku

Two years ago in 2019, NPP’s National Organizer, Sammy Awuku commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for supporting the security services to curb crimes in the country.

He established that, with President Akufo-Addo’s heavy investment in the country’s security services, it lies in their responsibility to effectively fight crimes in the country.



Buttressing his point at that time, he observed that the government enhanced their conditions, logistics and strengthened the laws to support them to overpower criminals in the nation.



“Crime on daily basis is taken a new form but most importantly, the current Police administration is also determined in developing ways and means to help combat the crimes, even though they cannot be perfect but we cannot ridicule them to run them down as if they have not done anything. It is not true that crimes increase when NPP assumed office because the propensity of somebody committing crime is very high and that crimes increase on daily basis. The more the government put in place strategies to combat it, crime is also on daily basis taking different dimensions,” he stated during a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



