FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo’s government making Bawumia’s work, chances in 2024 difficult - Ebo Amoah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The possibility of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia succeeding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a topic that predates their first term in office.

However, in August 2021, a political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah, reckoned that this possibility might be under threat due to issues including scandals and allegations of corruption that have rocked the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Read the full article as published by rainbowradioonline.com below:



A political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has suggested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making the work of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia difficult.



The analyst is of the view that the current controversies, scandals, and alleged corruption issues would make it difficult for Dr. Bawumia to have a smooth sail should he be elected as a presidential candidate.



Mr. Ebo Amoah speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, averred that the governing New Patriotic Party must cautiously tread because it is on its way to destruction.

He said people around the President are not helping with matters, and if the party fails to deal with the perceptions citizens have about them, they could lose the 2024 polls.



To him, the appointees must help the government to succeed or risk having difficulties in breaking the 8.



"The NPP government shouldn’t make Bawumia’s work difficult in 2024 because these things they are doing are making the work of Bawumia difficult. They shouldn’t make his work or victory in 2024 difficult. The people around the President; if they mean well for Bawumia, they should help the government not to sink,” he added.



Mr. Ebo Amoah corruption usually is about perception and that is what caused former President John Dramani Mahama to lose the 2016 polls.



He said the reality usually exposes our politicians in an election, and that is what the NPP must resolve.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











GA/SEA