FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo’s ‘majestic’ walk at his inaugural ceremony proved he was the right man - Owusu Bempah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his way to take his oath of office in 2017

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, in August 2020, paid a glowing tribute to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the prophet, President Akufo-Addo, during his 2017 inauguration, walked in a majestic manner which is only symbolic of a leader chosen by God to lead the nation of Ghana.



He compared President Akufo-Addo’s inaugural walk to that of ex-President John Dramani Mahama, noting that Mr Mahama was not God’s elected President for Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his way to take his oath of office in 2017



Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah has described president Akufo-Addo’s ‘magnificent’ walk when he was invited to take the oath of office in 2017 as that of a chosen king



According to Bishop Bempah, he knew Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be a better leader right from the way he ‘honourably’ maneuvered his footsteps during the event.

“When Nana Addo was being sworn in, his steps alone was significant. Immediately his name was being mentioned he got up to fix his kente properly. I was sitting close to him that day at the Independence Square so I stretched my big eyes widely to take a careful look at him. Immediately he started walking, I knew he was going to rule the country well. The way he walked majestically with honour and style shows he was going to be a better president,” Rev Owusu Bempah told Adom Otchere.



Comparing Akufo-Addo’s steps to that of former president John Dramani Mahama, Owusu Bempah said the former president’s walk at similar events proved he was not meant for the position.



“I’ll differentiate those who can handle the job from those who can’t. (For) Mahama’s first step, immediately his name was mentioned during his swearing in ceremony proved that he was not the right person,” he established.



He added that president Akufo-Addo should be honoured historically for being one of Ghana’s greatest presidents.



“He was born to be a leader and he has the leadership qualities. God custom-made him for this job. If Ghanaians will be really faithful, President Akufo-Addo’s name should be written in the country’s history books,” he maintained.



