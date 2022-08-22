0
FLASHBACK: Allegations against my appointees have not gone without consequences – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo 1 610x400.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Last year, President Akufo-Addo has said all allegations levelled against any of his appointees in government have not gone without a consequence or an investigation.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based ATL FM on Friday, August 21, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said all allegations are either been investigated by CHRAJ, Parliament or by the police.

“All the allegations that were levelled against appointees of my government have not gone without a consequence and have been investigated," he said.

Read full story originally published on August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
