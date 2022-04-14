FLASHBACK: Bawku Central MP Adamu Sakande convicted, jailed for two years

Former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande

In July 2012, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande, was convicted by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty of perjury and forgery.

This was after he failed to denounce UK Citizenship before contesting for the Bawku Seat.



The accused is also alleged to have registered as a voter when the voters' register was opened and subsequently went ahead to vote in the December 2008 general elections, when he was not entitled to do so.



Read the full story originally published by https://www.ghanaweb.com here



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande has been convicted by an Accra High Court.



He was found guilty of perjury and forgery. He was therefore jailed two years concurrently on all counts.



The Bawku Central MP, has been standing trial on three charges of false declaration by voting, perjury and deceit of public officer.

A Bawku-based cattle dealer, Sumaila Bielbiel, challenged the status of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Adamu Daramani Sakande in the law-making body due to his dual citizenship.



Adamu Sakande is also alleged to have, before the 2008 elections, made a false statement in an application to have his name included in the voters register.



The accused is also alleged to have registered as a voter when the voters register was opened, and subsequently went ahead to vote in the December 2008 general elections, when he was not entitled to do so.



Mr Sakande's lawyer,Yoni Kulendi, appealed to the court to mitigate the outcome of the ruling because of the health concerns of the MP.



Speaking after the court proceedings, Mr Kulendi told journalists that the lawyers did all they could to ensure that the facts are laid bare.



He however indicated that the judge had the final say on the matter