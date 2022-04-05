FLASHBACK: Bawumia has turned Mahama's 'Manchester United' economy into 'Stoke City' – Adongo

Bolgatanga Central MP, Dr Isaac Adongo, three years ago, stated that the economic gains made by Ghana under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama had eroded on the watch of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Dr Adongo, who likened the performance of the economy under the leadership of Mahama and Bawumia to the performance of two English Premiership teams, Manchester United and Stoke City, said that the vice president had turned Mahama's Manchester United economy into Stoke City.
He added that because Ghana’s economy had been badly managed it was becoming a less attractive investment destination to potential investors.
"Ghana is on the verge of exiting the top 10 investment destinations... If I were Dr. Bawumia I don't think I'll even get an erection when I go home, but this man is singing praises in this disgrace,” he mocked.
Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of turning the economy upside down during a lecture organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
To him, under the John Mahama administration, the economy which he likened to Manchester United, a renowned football club based in the United Kingdom then, has now reduced in status to Stoke City, another football club that now competes in the Championship, the second tier of English football, by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led NPP government.
Mr Adongo made the comment at the NDC’s Public Lecture on the Ghanaian Economy in response to the government’s Town Hall meeting
