FLASHBACK: Bawumia has turned Mahama's 'Manchester United' economy into 'Stoke City' – Adongo

Bolgatanga Central MP, Dr Isaac Adongo, three years ago, stated that the economic gains made by Ghana under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama had eroded on the watch of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Adongo, who likened the performance of the economy under the leadership of Mahama and Bawumia to the performance of two English Premiership teams, Manchester United and Stoke City, said that the vice president had turned Mahama's Manchester United economy into Stoke City.



He added that because Ghana’s economy had been badly managed it was becoming a less attractive investment destination to potential investors.



"Ghana is on the verge of exiting the top 10 investment destinations... If I were Dr. Bawumia I don't think I'll even get an erection when I go home, but this man is singing praises in this disgrace,” he mocked.







Read the full story originally published on April 5, 2019 by peacefmonline.com