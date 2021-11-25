FLASHBACK: Bawumia is a responsible politician with experience - Ex-President Kufuor

A video of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has emerged, with the second President of the 4th Republic expressing his admiration for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the less than one minute video, the former President spoke of the Vice President in glowing terms, describing him as a responsible politician with lots of experience.



"The nation must count itself fortunate to have such a son as Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who rightly fits the role of the needed analyst. He is an economist, banker and also a responsible politician, who has a lot of experience," said the former President when introducing Dr Bawumia at a programme a few years ago.



The former President has never held back his admiration for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ever since the Vice President burst onto the political scene.



There have been many instances, especially on political platforms, where the former President has showered praises on the vice president for his works.



Indeed, President Kufuor's reverence for Dr Bawumia would not come as a surprise because it was the former President, who reportedly discovered the brilliance of the then-burgeoning economist and banker through advisors, and brought him back home to the Bank of Ghana, where Bawumia rose in rapid fashion to become the deputy governor.

It appears the respect is mutual, as Dr Bawumia has also never hesitated to publicly sing the praises of the former President for his immense to the country.



At a recent launch of a book in honour of the former President, Dr Bawumia said generations will never forget the works of President Kufuor, and listed several social interventions by the former President such as the NHIS, School Feeding, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care, among others, which Dr Bawumia described as a landmark.



Below is a video of former President Kufuor's eulogies of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



