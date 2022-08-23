FLASHBACK: Be patient with Akufo-Addo – Duncan-Williams

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

The founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, in August 2017, called on Ghanaians to exercise patience with the then-new Akufo-Addo government.

Eight months after the president had assumed office, the Archbishop called on Ghanaians who were piling pressure on the president to deliver on his promises to instead exercise patience.



Read the full article as published by starrfmonline.com below:



The founder of the Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the Akufo-Addo government as it institutes measures to resuscitate the ailing economy.



According to him, the president has been doing his best since assuming office eight-month ago, adding he has good intentions for the country.

President Akufo-Addo is under intense pressure to deliver on the promises he made to Ghanaians during electioneering by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a little over seven-month after taking over from former president John Dramani Mahama.



But speaking Wednesday August 23, 2017 on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Duncan-Williams urged all and sundry to be patient with the nascent administration.



“We need to pray for him to succeed. It is a capacity issue. We need to pray and believe that God will surround him with men and women who are selfless people and don’t have an agenda of their own, but they carry the agenda of the country,” he said.



He added further that, “I think it is too early. He hasn’t made a year. So…we should give him time and things, will be clear whether the men he has one has capacity or they don’t or whether selfless or they are looking for their own interest or whether they are in for the president agenda or they are in for the love of country.

“That one time will tell because vindication is in the womb time. I think it is too early to make any conclusions now.”



Moving forward, he chastised Ghanaians of being petty people.



According to him, that explains the numerous suspicions of his political bias over the years.



The influential preacher, who is largely perceived as the father of the charismatic faith in Ghana, said he maintains cordial relationship with presidents because he is required to do so as a pastor.

“I am not NDC or NPP, and I have stopped talking about such things because people will believe what they want to believe. The Bible makes it a command to pray for all that is in authority in order for us to have peace on the land. I have been told anytime NPP is in office, they said I am NPP. When President Kufuor came to office they told him I was NDC. They told him I was a friend of Rawlings.



“So one time I met Kufuor and we were chatting and it came up and I said ‘yes I am a friend of President Rawlings but I am not NDC’ and some people also went to tell President Rawlings that your friend is now NPP, so they keep doing that to me,” he bemoaned.



He nonetheless said he is not bothered by such criticisms because he has grown to understand the psyche of Ghanaians.



“If you understand the psyche of your people, it is who we are; Ghanaians, we are very petty people compared to others. And we dwell on pettiness, pettiness kills purpose. And so I just allow people to talk. When President came into office they went to lie to him that I am NPP and all. And the only person who stood up and defended me was former President John Mahama. He told them this man is a man of God and will pray for whoever is in charge so leave him alone,” he recounted.

