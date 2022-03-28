FLASHBACK: Boot for boot comment: Bring it on - Kennedy Agyapong dares Mahama

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for Assin Central

Ahead of the general elections of 2020, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, had cause to send a message to the former president, John Dramani Mahama over a comment of his.

The former president had said that the elections would be a 'boot for boot' one after the incidents that characterized the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon.



In reaction, Kennedy Agyapong dared John Mahama to literally bring it on.



“I believe in Mahama’s boot for boot comment. Let’s all go boot for boot and everyone will see his smoothness level”, he said.



Read the full story originally published on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, by GhanaWeb but sourced from ghanaguardian here



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon Kennedy Agyapong has stated he is highly in support of the 'boot for boot' remarks made by the former President, John Mahama.

Mr Mahama after some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were shot and beaten during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election threatened his party will march the ruling NPP boot for boot in the 2020 elections.



“We are not going to joke in 2020, and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot . . . I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence, no one can beat us to that. It is just that we are mindful of this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law. But if we believe that the government cannot protect our people and we believe that the government is using its vigilante groups and illegal forces to intimidate and harass and injure our people, then we may have to advise ourselves”, said Mr Mahama.



The comment has attracted outcry condemnation with the Chairman of Peace Council Rev Emmanuel Asante calling that the former President should apologise.







But reacting to the issue, the firebrand MP said he believes in the assertion by John Mahama.

“I believe in Mahama’s boot for boot comment. Let’s all go boot for boot and everyone will see his smoothness level”, he said on Adom TV's Badwam show.



Ken Agyapong said in reaction to comments by Allotey Jacobs, a co-panellists that former President Mahama was right.



He, however, stated that violence in elections ought to stop as it slows down business.



