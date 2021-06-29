FLASHBACK: Corruption under Akufo-Addo no more a perception but a dreaded reality – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah is a former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC)

Convener of the Coalition for National Sovereignty, Bernard Mornah, has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not handling corruption cases of his appointees properly.



According to him, the President’s approach to dealing with corruption scandals exposed by well-meaning Ghanaians under his government has been a laughable disaster of a pattern.

In his view, instead of President Akufo-Addo, fighting and uprooting corruption, he has rather turned himself into a “Clearing-Agent-In-Chief instead of Commander-In-Chief” by ensuring that offenders pay the damning consequences after investigations find them guilty.



Bernard Mornah questioning the integrity of the president noted that if indeed President Akufo-Addo was committed to fighting corruption, he should have been prosecuting at least 53 of his appointees by now.



He noted that, aside corruption, poor governance including security issues, bad economic situations have led to unrest and agitations by Ghanaians who he indicated have not been treated fairly by government.



In his words, “the corrupt level of the current government has passed the test of hypothesis and has assumed the level of theory and in full practice”.



Addressing the public on behalf of Mornah at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, PNC National Organiser, Desmond Ntow, vowed that the coalition is ready to take on the government through demonstrations in the various regions to ensure the Akufo-Addo government become “sensitive to the plight of Ghanaians”.